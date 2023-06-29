Heartland Votes

Perry County residents discuss holiday firework risk after 20-acre fire

4th of July and dry weather.
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Fireworks typically light up the sky around the Fourth of July holiday in Perry County, but with a no-burn advisory in effect, some locals are changing their plans.

“This is my hometown, I’d hate anything to happen to it,” said Macy Robinson.

She tells me watching the fireworks was a tradition since her childhood.

“Normally we watch the Park Center’s fireworks in my backyard--the Perry County ones--but they aren’t doing them anymore so we don’t really have plans,” Robinson said.

Just a few days ago, a tractor fire led to 20-acres of land being destroyed in Brewer.

Perryville resident, Brianna Brickey, shared her thoughts about the safety precautions.

“Given that accident that happened and all the safety risks, I think it’s totally fine to reschedule it,” Brickey said.

Perry County Sheriff Jason Klaus responded to the 20-acre fire. He said the area is experiencing 15 mph winds, which means that one small spark could change into a very dangerous situation.

“Yeah that fire started from an implement fire, however any little spark like that can start a fire like that,” Klaus said.

Which is why he and local agencies are asking the public to be extra cautious when enjoying the Fourth of July holiday.

“People’s lives are what’s important here--the celebrations--we’ll always have those opportunities,” Klaus said. “Obviously we want everybody to go out and have a good time this Fourth of July, and fireworks are naturally a part of that celebration, we’re just asking people to use extreme caution. Anything that you’re setting off that could start a spark a fire, just please be advised that it’s so dry outside.”

Klaus said the sheriff’s office is taking the no-burn advisory very seriously.

“It’s something that the sheriff’s office will obviously look at, we take that very seriously,” Klaus said. “We are not going to go out there, however, and write tickets to anyone that may have a sparkler in their hand.”

