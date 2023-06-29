Heartland Votes

Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee receives award from Comptroller Susana Mendoza

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) -- Athlete-turned-philanthropist Jackie Joyner-Kersee was recognized for her contributions to the State of Illinois on Thursday.

Comptroller Susana Mendoza was on hand to give the Olympian her “women’s History Month” award. The actual ceremony was in March, but Joyner-Kersee could not attend the event in Springfield, so Mendoza visited East St. Louis to give it to her.

During her visit, Mendoza also took a look at the work the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Community Center is doing in the community.

