New Ky. law cracks down on AirTag stalking

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new state law is cracking down on AirTag stalking.

For $30, you can walk into a big box retailer like Best Buy or Walmart and purchase an AirTag. They are designed to help you keep track of commonly misplaced items like your wallet or keys, but criminals could be using them to keep track of you.

Through an open records request, WKYT found 10 lexington cases involving trackers in the past year and a half.

In one case, a woman brought her car to a mechanic shop and later got an alert that an AirTag was tracking her. In another, the “suspect intentionally placed a tracking device on the victim’s vehicle.” In at least one case, the suspect was in violation of a protective order.

“Every time something new is developed, it seems easier for us to know what’s going on. You know where our children are and that people are safe. It’s often misused in order to gain power and control and have access and stalking over other human beings,” said Greenhouse17 Director Darlene Thomas.

Greenhouse17 is an advocacy agency committed to ending intimate partner abuse. Thomas says survivors are often concerned their partners have placed a tracker in their bag or vehicle to keep track of them.

“We need to be able to protect girlfriends, spouses, wives, all the above, from domestic violence or being tracked,” said state Senator Rick Girdler, R-Somerset.

That’s exactly why Sen. Girdler introduced Senate Bill 199 with some exceptions. It outlaws the installation of tracking devices on vehicles without the consent of the vehicle owner or lessee. It makes the act a Class A misdemeanor.

“The new law that would then hold somebody criminally accountable for tracing someone’s whereabouts without their knowledge is going to provide an extra layer of security for survivors of intimate partner abuse,” said Thomas.

So what should you do if you find an AirTag or similar device on your car? Your first instinct might be to remove it or even disable the device. But lexington police say you should leave it exactly as you found it and give them a call.

“Try not to touch it. Try to preserve the evidence for our officer to get there and book it into evidence because we need all the evidence we can get to prosecute that case,” said Sgt. Guy Miller with the Lexington Police Department.

Sgt. Miller says you should also screenshot any notifications you get about the air tag and share them with the police.

Now that Senate Bill 199 is in effect, they can charge ‘the unlawful use of a tracking device which is a class a misdemeanor and punishable with up to a year in jail and up to a $500 fine.

