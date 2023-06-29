Heartland Votes

Missouri ordered to pay $242K for open records law violations while Josh Hawley was attorney general

A judge has ordered the Missouri attorney general’s office to pay $242,000 in legal fees for violations of the open records law that occurred when current U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley served in the office
The Missouri attorney general’s office has been ordered to pay $242,000 in legal fees for...
The Missouri attorney general’s office has been ordered to pay $242,000 in legal fees for violations of the state’s open records law that occurred when U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley held the office.
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri attorney general’s office has been ordered to pay $242,000 in legal fees for violations of the state’s open records law that occurred when U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley held the office.

Circuit Judge Jon Beetem ruled in November 2022 that the attorney general's office violated the open records law when documents were withheld from the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee during the Republican Hawley's successful Senate campaign in 2018.

Beetem ruled Wednesday that the office must pay $242,000 in legal fees, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

“A big win for transparency, election fairness, and the rule of law,” Mark Pedroli, who represented the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, said on Twitter.

Pedroli suggested that Hawley should apologize and pay the bill with proceeds from his book, “Manhood: The Masculine Virtues America Needs."

Hawley's spokesman, Kyle Plotkin, responded that Democrats should return the money and apologize to Missourians for continuing the lawsuit after the requested documents were produced.

In 2017, the Democrats sought records of correspondence between Hawley's political consultants, OnMessage Inc., and employees of the attorney general's office.

The correspondence involved public business, Beetem said in his ruling. The judge said the then-records correspondent, Danie Hartman, has the records and knew his responsibilities under the law but told the Democrats the office had none of the requested records.

Beetem said the office also had documents corresponding to the Democrats’ second request in March 2018.

Beetem noted that The Kansas City Star obtained records between the attorney general’s office and OnMessage Inc. and reported in October 2018 that political consultants had helped to lead Hawley’s office.

“By failing to produce the requested records, Mr. Hartman and the AGO prevented an opposing party committee from accessing documents potentially damaging to then-Attorney General Hawley’s political campaign,” Beetem wrote.

The American Democracy Legal Fund then complained to Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft that Hawley appeared to have used public funds as attorney general to support his Senate campaign.

Ashcroft, a Republican, investigated the complaint but cleared Hawley's campaign of any misconduct.

Money to pay the fees typically comes from the state’s Legal Expense Fund, which is financed by the state’s general tax dollars.

Most Read

A St. Louis man drowned while swimming in the Black River at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park in...
St. Louis man drowns at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says
Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland
Jevon Burleson (left) and Jasa Elliott (right), who both had active felony arrest warrants,...
Two arrested for felony charges in Marble Hill
On Sunday, June 25 around 4 p.m., the Northern Reynolds County Fire District responded to a...
Large fire in Ellington, Mo. destroys 4 buildings, 25 vehicles

Latest News

Money to pay the fees typically comes from the state’s Legal Expense Fund, which is financed by...
Missouri locals sidestep pro-gun lawmakers to put limits on firearms
United States' Jesus Ferreira (9) is congratulated by teammate Alejandro Zendejas (17) after...
Ferreira’s hat trick leads US over St Kitts and Nevis 6-0 in CONCACAF Gold Cup
The Cleveland Guardians traded utilityman Richie Palacios to the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday...
Richie Palacios traded to Cardinals from Guardians for $100,000
A suburban Chicago man faces firearm charges after police say he told officers he accidentally...
Illinois man charged after telling police he shot himself in leg during dream about home intruder