Mini excavator reported stolen from Mayfield jobsite

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Mayfield Police are trying to track down a piece of equipment stolen from a local business.

A John Deere Mini Excavator was reported stolen from a jobsite near 8th Street and West Broadway Street.

Police said the piece of equipment was taken sometime Tuesday night, June 27 or early Wednesday morning.

Investigators believe the mini excavator was loaded onto a trailer and hauled away.

Anyone with information about the theft or the whereabouts of the mini excavator is asked to contact the Mayfield Police Department at 270-247-1621.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.