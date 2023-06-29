Heartland Votes

Mini excavator reported stolen from Mayfield jobsite

Mayfield Police are trying to track down a John Deere Mini Excavator stolen from a jobsite.
Mayfield Police are trying to track down a John Deere Mini Excavator stolen from a jobsite.(Source: Mayfield Police Department/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Mayfield Police are trying to track down a piece of equipment stolen from a local business.

A John Deere Mini Excavator was reported stolen from a jobsite near 8th Street and West Broadway Street.

Police said the piece of equipment was taken sometime Tuesday night, June 27 or early Wednesday morning.

Investigators believe the mini excavator was loaded onto a trailer and hauled away.

Anyone with information about the theft or the whereabouts of the mini excavator is asked to contact the Mayfield Police Department at 270-247-1621.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Louis man drowned while swimming in the Black River at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park in...
St. Louis man drowns at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says
Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland
On Sunday, June 25 around 4 p.m., the Northern Reynolds County Fire District responded to a...
Large fire in Ellington, Mo. destroys 4 buildings, 25 vehicles
Jevon Burleson (left) and Jasa Elliott (right), who both had active felony arrest warrants,...
Two arrested for felony charges in Marble Hill

Latest News

Rock snake in West Plains, Mo.
Rock snake is growing in West Plains, Mo. park
A Carbondale man was sentenced to 88 years in prison in connection with a deadly shooting in...
Carbondale man sentenced to 88 years in prison for first-degree murder
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 6/29
Iron Co., Mo. man sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for national forest arsons, assault of forest service employee