Long line at Cape Splash as people try to keep cool

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A long line of people waited to get into Cape Splash on Thursday afternoon, June 29.

With “feels like” temperatures nearing triple digits, people we talked with say they were ready to get in the water and cool off.

“Well, it’s hot, really hot, and she’s coming for a birthday party too. But we came along because it’s so hot,” Jaclyn Nelson, of Shreveport, Louisiana, said.

“With it being over 100 degrees, it’s helping a lot. It makes the day go by a little faster instead of staying inside in the air conditioning,” Tari Suemnick, of Mayfield, Kentucky, added.

Cape Splash is open until 6 p.m. and will reopen at 11 a.m. on Friday.

