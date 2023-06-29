Local man’s hot tub on wheels turns heads

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local man’s mobile hot tub is the talk of the town.

Years ago, Douglas Olfee had an idea to build something. Three years later, he completed his hot tub on wheels, which also has brake lights and a license plate!

Olfee takes the fully functioning mobile hot tub to ball games, Halloween parties and even drive-throughs.

His family owned Sunset Pools in Sunset Hills for decades. He told News 4 that fueled his fire to bring a heated party to the people.

Olfee said one day he hopes to be able to rent out the mobile hot tub.

