Heartland Votes

Local man’s hot tub on wheels turns heads

Local man’s hot tub on wheels turns heads
Local man’s hot tub on wheels turns heads
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local man’s mobile hot tub is the talk of the town.

Years ago, Douglas Olfee had an idea to build something. Three years later, he completed his hot tub on wheels, which also has brake lights and a license plate!

Olfee takes the fully functioning mobile hot tub to ball games, Halloween parties and even drive-throughs.

His family owned Sunset Pools in Sunset Hills for decades. He told News 4 that fueled his fire to bring a heated party to the people.

Olfee said one day he hopes to be able to rent out the mobile hot tub.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Eddie P. Jones, 18, of Sikeston, and DeMareon L. Curry, 19, of Morehouse, were...
2 southeast Mo. men arrested after Indiana State Police trooper hit, killed during chase
Members of 14 local agencies, including hazmat, responded to an overturned semi tractor-trailer...
I-55 northbound in Cape Girardeau County reopened after semi hauling bleach crashes
A St. Louis man drowned while swimming in the Black River at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park in...
St. Louis man drowns at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park
Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland
Our far eastern counties are under a threat level 3 out of 5 for severe storms this afternoon...
First Alert: Dangerously hot, humid with a few strong to severe storms possible

Latest News

A death penalty case will continue against a Missouri man who is citing new DNA evidence in his...
Missouri governor allows death penalty case to continue against man who cites DNA in innocence claim
I-55 northbound in Cape Girardeau County reopened after semi hauling bleach crashes
Members of 14 local agencies, including hazmat, responded to an overturned semi tractor-trailer...
I-55 northbound in Cape Girardeau County reopened after semi hauling bleach crashes
Firework
Heat and dry conditions effecting firework sales
Fiber cuts in Evansville, Indiana has caused a service outage for Verizon customers in parts of...
Verizon outage affects western Kentucky