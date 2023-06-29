Heartland Votes

Indiana trooper struck and killed during pursuit of suspect

By Evan Harris and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - Officials with the Indiana State Police are mourning the death of one of their troopers during police pursuit of a suspect.

Police say the incident happened Wednesday on Ronald Reagan Parkway, north of I-70 near the west side of Indianapolis. Trooper Aaron N. Smith, 33, was aiding other officers in pursuit of a stolen car around 8:40 p.m., according to a police news release.

Officials say Smith tried to deescalate the pursuit by deploying stop sticks when he was struck by the car. He was critically injured and taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries, WPTA reports.

”This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family. We will band together as we always do in support of Trooper Smith’s family, friends and co-workers,” Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter said.

The suspect driver involved in the crash and two passengers were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Smith, of Franklin, served with the Indiana State Police for nearly five years. He is survived by his wife.

