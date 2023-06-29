Heartland Votes

Heartland under moderate drought

These images from the U.S. Drought Monitor show drought conditions from last Tuesday compared...
These images from the U.S. Drought Monitor show drought conditions from last Tuesday compared to this Tuesday.(U.S. Drought Monitor/UNL)
By Heartland News
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDWEST (KFVS) - The Heartland is currently under a moderate drought.

That’s according to the latest map from the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Currently, more than 93 percent of Missouri is experiencing drought conditions, with many parts seeing severe to extreme drought.

It’s about the same for Illinois, with only parts of Kentucky experiencing abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions.

Related stories
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland
Hot, dry conditions could threaten Shawnee National Forest
Mississippi River levels continue to drop
First Alert: Dangerously hot, humid with a few strong to severe storms possible
Keeping lawns hydrated during drought conditions
Missouri drought conditions raise pollution concerns
Gov. Parson signs executive order declaring drought alert in Mo.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Louis man drowned while swimming in the Black River at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park in...
St. Louis man drowns at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says
Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland
Jevon Burleson (left) and Jasa Elliott (right), who both had active felony arrest warrants,...
Two arrested for felony charges in Marble Hill
On Sunday, June 25 around 4 p.m., the Northern Reynolds County Fire District responded to a...
Large fire in Ellington, Mo. destroys 4 buildings, 25 vehicles

Latest News

The American Queen was docked in downtown Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Thursday, June 29.
Riverboats docking in Cape Girardeau
Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland
With excessive heat warnings throughout the Heartland, some communities will open public...
Cooling centers in the Heartland 2023
Mayfield Police are trying to track down a John Deere Mini Excavator stolen from a jobsite.
Mini excavator reported stolen from Mayfield jobsite