Heartland under moderate drought

MIDWEST (KFVS) - The Heartland is currently under a moderate drought.

That’s according to the latest map from the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Currently, more than 93 percent of Missouri is experiencing drought conditions, with many parts seeing severe to extreme drought.

It’s about the same for Illinois, with only parts of Kentucky experiencing abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions.

