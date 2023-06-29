Heartland Votes

First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Excessive heat and humidity....plus.....a few strong to severe thunderstorms also possible....
Summer-like temperatures stick around one more day before rain and cooler air moves into the...
Summer-like temperatures stick around one more day before rain and cooler air moves into the Heartland. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
The next couple of days will be excessively hot and humid, as an upper ridge moves east into the lower Mississippi Valley and southwest breezes blow in steamy air from the southern plains.   There is also a low-level chance of strong thunderstorms with chances increasing over the weekend.  Heat Advisories and warnings will be in effect.   Actual highs will be about 98 northeast to 103 southwest today…and a degree or two higher on Friday.  Heat index numbers will peak about 105-110 today,  maybe a touch higher tomorrow.  In addition, our northeast counties are outlooked for a threat of severe storms for today as some models continue to push a complex of strong storms in from the northwest….especially up toward Evansville, Indiana….and Southern Illinois east of Mt. Vernon.   Friday afternoon shows another chance of isolated but very strong storms developing, especially over SE Missouri.   Overall coverage looks meager,  but any storms that do develop in the extreme heat could produce brief damaging winds.

The weekend itself continues to look wetter and stormier….as a weak cold front approaches and the upper ridge gets squashed.   Strong thunderstorms could be an issue Saturday afternoon and evening…and a few storms could linger into Sunday as an upper trough moves in.  Hard to forecast rain for everyone this time of year but coverage looks better than last weekend, for example.  Early next week including the 4th continues to look ‘normal’ for July….with seasonably warm and humid conditions and a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

