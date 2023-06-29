Heartland Votes

First Alert: Dangerously hot, humid with a few strong to severe storms possible

Excessive heat warnings have been issued through 8 p.m. Friday.
Excessive heat warnings have been issued through 8 p.m. Friday.(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:51 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Today and Friday will be dangerously hot and humid as southwest breezes blow in steamy air from the southern plains.

Excessive heat warnings and advisories have been issued through 8 p.m. Friday.

Highs will be about 98 degrees northeast to 103 degrees southwest today, and a degree or two higher on Friday.

Heat index numbers will peak about 105 to 110 degrees today, maybe a touch higher tomorrow.

There is also a low-level chance of strong thunderstorms with chances increasing over the weekend.

Our northeast counties are outlooked for a threat of severe storms for today, especially up toward Evansville, Indiana and southern Illinois east of Mount Vernon.

Friday afternoon shows another chance of isolated, but very strong storms developing, especially over southeast Missouri.

Storm chances are meager, but any that do develop in this extreme heat could produce brief damaging winds.

All of southern Illinois is again under an air quality alert today through 8 p.m. because of smoke drifting south from the wildfires in Canada. Children, seniors and anyone with heart or lung conditions is advised to reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors.

The weekend is looking wetter and stormier as a weak cold front approaches.

Strong thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon and evening.

A few storms could linger into Sunday.

Not everyone will see rain, but chances are looking better than last weekend.

Early next week, including the Fourth of July, continues to look ‘normal’ for this time of year.

It will be seasonably warm and humid with a slight chance of pop-up afternoon thunderstorms.

