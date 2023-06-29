Heartland Votes

Charity pays off fallen officer’s mortgage

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Less than a year after losing their loved one, the family of fallen Jonesboro Police Officer Vincent Parks will not have to worry about losing their home.

Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Thursday it had paid in full the mortgage on the family’s Jonesboro home.

The charity pays off mortgages of law enforcement officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty, die from 9/11-related illnesses, and leave behind young children.

According to a news release, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation awarded more than 30 mortgage payoffs to Gold Star families and fallen first responder families.

“Today we honor the memory of those heroes who gave up their lives by ensuring the families they left behind can stay in their homes,” said Frank Siller, chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Officer Parks died on July 17, 2022, while attending the Central Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock.

He is survived by his wife, Christina, and a daughter.

