Carbondale woman charged after aggravated assault with a knife

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Carbondale woman has been arrested following an assault involving a knife.

On June 28, around 7:26 p.m., Carbondale police officers responded to the 100 block of North Giant City Road regarding a report of an assault. Officers learned that the suspect, 33-year-old Shakota C. Futch, brandished a knife and threatened an acquaintance.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident. Futch was located by officers in the 1200 block of East Walnut Street, but she resisted arrest. She was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Resisting a Peace Officer, and was incarcerated in the Jackson Jail.

The investigation into this incident is currently active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the City of Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121.

