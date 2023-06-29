Heartland Votes

Car crashes in Target parking lot in Clarksville, driver found shot inside, later dies

The driver was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
A car crashed near Target in Clarksville.
A car crashed near Target in Clarksville.(Dash10 Media)
By Tony Garcia and Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Homicide detectives are investigating an incident involving a car that crashed in the Target parking lot in Clarksville and a driver who was found shot inside and later died.

According to Clarksville Police, officers were called to the Target parking lot at 2823 Wilma Rudolph Road just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday. A small sedan crashed near the front entrance of the store and the 22-year-old driver was found inside with a gunshot wound.

The man was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information of footage to contact the department at 931-648-0656.

