Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau Senior Center does wellness checks in extreme heat

Volunteers deliver food and check on the seniors in the extreme heat.
Volunteers deliver food and check on the seniors in the extreme heat.(Nicki Clark/KFVS)
By Nicki Clark
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Just one step outside, and you can feel that extreme heat.

It can be even harder to handle for some of our friends and neighbors. The Cape Girardeau Senior Center is taking extra precautions to make sure seniors are taken care of.

At the Cape Girardeau Senior Center, this happens every day: food goes into boxes, those boxes go into coolers and coolers go into cars.

“We do it year-round,” Director of the Cape Girardeau Senior Center Susan McClanahan said.

With the excessive heat they’re doing more than just delivering food.

“We are checking on our senior adults to make sure everyone has air conditioning and to make sure they’re safe and cool in their home,” McClanahan said.

Linda Tansil and Paul Hennrich have both been volunteering for about 10 years.

“Now that I’m retired I do it a couple times a week,” Tansil said.

Tansil said the dangerous heat makes their daily visits even more important

“We are very often the only people, the only time they see someone at all during the week,” Tansil said.

Hennrich said they’ve done this for so long, they know the people they’re delivering to well enough to know if they need help.

“You’re checking on people, if they’re acting like somethings wrong you might want to question it,” Hennrich said.

Especially in extreme weather, Hennrich said poking your head in and doing a quick check is essential.

“Make sure that wherever they’re at it’s cool, the air conditioners working, look at them and see what you think,” Hennrich said.

Both Tansil and Hennrich go up and down porches delivering meals multiple days a week. Even while breaking a sweat in the heat, they do it because they care.

“It’s one of the best parts of my week,” Tansil said.

“It’s fulfilling,” Hennrich said. “It’s needed and it’s fulfilling.”

The director said if you have elderly neighbors, it’s not a bad idea to do a check in with them during this weather.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

