Cape Con 2023 announces Deadpool actor as first guest

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Con has announced their first celebrity guest of the 2023 fall convention.

Stefan Kapičić, known for his role as Colossus in 20th Century Fox’s Deadpool film series, will be in Cape Girardeau, Mo. around October. Kapičić is also known for his roles as Nikolai in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 1 & 2, as well as Casper in Better Call Saul.

Kapičić will be at Cape Con 2023 all weekend signing autographs, taking pictures, and possibly speaking about his time filming the upcoming Deadpool 3.

Cape Con 2023 will take place from September 29 - October 1 at the Drury Conference Center. Tickets are currently purchasable on the Cape Events website for a Gold Pass, a Weekend Pass, and a Meet and Greet with Stefan Kapičić. Presale ticket prices will increase after July 5.

