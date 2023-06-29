Heartland Votes

Bed Bath & Beyond lives on!(line). Overstock.com buys rights to bankrupt retailer and changes name

FILE - A Bed Bath & Beyond sign is displayed, May 9, 2012, in Mountain View, Calif....
FILE - A Bed Bath & Beyond sign is displayed, May 9, 2012, in Mountain View, Calif. Overstock.com  is dumping its name online and becoming Bed Bath & Beyond. The news, announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, comes as a federal bankruptcy court  approved the online retailer’s bid to buy the bankrupt retailer’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million.(AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Bed & Bath & Beyond will live on, online at least, after Overstock.com acquired the bankrupt retail chain’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million.

The online retailer Overstock.com is dumping its name online and will become Bed & Bath & Beyond, which declared bankruptcy earlier this year.

The switcheroo to a very recognizable brand was cheered on Wall Street. Shares of Overstock.com Inc., based in Midvale, Utah, soared 20%.

The deal doesn’t include Bed Bath & Beyond stores, the last of which are expected to be shuttered Friday, nor the Buybuy Baby chain.

The name change will roll out in Canada next month and in August, a relaunch of the company’s website and mobile app as Bed Bath & Beyond will appear in the U.S. Those visiting ovestock.com will be redirected to bedbathandbeyond.com.

“Combining the strengths of the Overstock operational model and the Bed Bath & Beyond brand will create a powerful synergy,” Overstock.com’s CEO Jonathan Johnson said in a prepared statement. “I’m excited for consumers to experience the new Bed Bath and an even bigger and better Beyond.”

Bed Bath & Beyond - one of the original big box retailers known for its seemingly endless offerings of sheets, towels and kitchen gadgets - filed for bankruptcy protection in April. The filing followed years of dismal sales and numerous attempts to turn the flailing business around.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Louis man drowned while swimming in the Black River at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park in...
St. Louis man drowns at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says
Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland
Jevon Burleson (left) and Jasa Elliott (right), who both had active felony arrest warrants,...
Two arrested for felony charges in Marble Hill
On Sunday, June 25 around 4 p.m., the Northern Reynolds County Fire District responded to a...
Large fire in Ellington, Mo. destroys 4 buildings, 25 vehicles

Latest News

A stabbing attack injured two students and one professor at Canada's University of Waterloo....
Police say the stabbings of three people in a gender class in Canada were motivated by hate
Cars were lit on fire amid violent clashes in the city of Nanterre, France, over the shooting...
France braces for another night of violence after the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Utility workers use a series of umbrellas as they attempt to stay in the shade while working on...
A deadly heat wave is blanketing the South and spreading east