AG Bailey sends letter to Mo. universities following Supreme Court ruling

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri’s attorney general is warning universities and cities to end affirmative action policies immediately.

In a letter sent to state colleges and city leaders, Andrew Bailey reiterated the court’s ruling and called on officials to adopt “race-blind standards” for college admissions, scholarships, employment and more.

Bailey said he intends to ensure the rights of all Missourians are protected under Thursday’s decision.

A spokesperson for Southeast Missouri State University told us the ruling has no impact on the school’s application and admission process, because the university doesn’t base those decisions on race.

