Heartland Votes

4-alarm fire destroys multiple buildings including a historic landmark

By Meghan McKinzie
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Fire crews were seen battling a 4-alarm fire that tore through multiple buildings in north St. Louis, including a historic city landmark just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

When firefighters arrived, they found the Rectory on fire which quickly spread next door to the former St. Liborius Church. The church was built in 1889, but has recently been converted into a skatepark on the inside.

As fire crews battled the blaze, flying embers became a serious threat. Embers flying through the air and extremely dry conditions led to trouble.

Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson told News 4 the fire was a direct result of those embers blowing in the wind and that one person was found inside the Rectory. The person was taken to safety.

Regarding the homeless shelter that sits next door to the church, the director told News 4 it was protected by firefighters but needed to be evacuated.

No injuries have been reported.

