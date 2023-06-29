Heartland Votes

2 southeast Mo. men arrested after Indiana State Police trooper hit, killed during chase

From left: Eddie P. Jones, 18, of Sikeston, and DeMareon L. Curry, 19, of Morehouse, were...
From left: Eddie P. Jones, 18, of Sikeston, and DeMareon L. Curry, 19, of Morehouse, were arrested after an Indiana State Police trooper was hit and killed by a stolen vehicle during a chase.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Two southeast Missouri are in custody after an Indiana State Police trooper was hit and killed during a chase.

Eddie P. Jones, 18, of Sikeston, is facing a felony charge of murder.

DeMareon L. Curry, 19, of Morehouse, is facing a felony charge of auto theft.

Police say the incident happened Wednesday on Ronald Reagan Parkway, north of I-70 near the west side of Indianapolis. Trooper Aaron N. Smith, 33, was helping other officers chasing a stolen car around 8:40 p.m., according to a police news release.

Officials say Smith tried to deescalate the chase by putting out stop sticks when he was hit by the car. He was critically injured and taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries, WPTA reports.

According to Indiana State Police, Jones was driving the stolen 2016 Chevrolet Traverse. His adult passenger, Curry, was also arrested.

Jones and Curry were taken to the Hendricks County Jail on Thursday morning, June 29.

Troopers say a 15-year-old female passenger, who was listed as a missing person from Missouri, will be turned over to authorities later on Thursday. She is not being charged in connection with the incident.

Trooper Smith, of Franklin, served with the Indiana State Police for nearly five years. He is survived by his wife.

