Two arrested for felony charges in Marble Hill

MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - A man and woman with felony arrest warrants were taken into custody on Sunday, June 25 at an apartment on Lutes Street in Marble Hill, Missouri.

The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office and Marble Hill Police Department received a report of a convicted felon with an active federal arrest warrant who was at the apartment on Lutes Street. He was identified as Jevon Burleson of Cape Girardeau, Mo.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, additional information revealed a woman who was also at the same apartment as Burleson, had a felony arrest warrant and a misdemeanor arrest warrant for drug offenses. She was identified as Jasa Elliott.

Authorities then obtained a search warrant for Burleson and Elliott. Due to the nature of the information, the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT) came to assist.

At 3:22 p.m. on Sunday, the Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff’s Office, along with officials from the Bollinger Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Marble Hill Police Dept., arrived at the apartment to serve the search warrant.

Burleson and Elliott were both taken into custody without incident and taken to the Cape Girardeau County Jail in Jackson, Mo.

According to the sheriff’s office, Burleson was found to not only be a convicted felon with a prior conviction for firearms possession, but he also had prior convictions for assault and drug offenses.

