Heartland Votes

Two arrested for felony charges in Marble Hill

Jevon Burleson (left) and Jasa Elliott (right), who both had active felony arrest warrants,...
Jevon Burleson (left) and Jasa Elliott (right), who both had active felony arrest warrants, were taken into custody on Sunday, June 25 at an apartment on Lutes Street in Marble Hill, Missouri.(Bollinger County Sheriff's Office)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - A man and woman with felony arrest warrants were taken into custody on Sunday, June 25 at an apartment on Lutes Street in Marble Hill, Missouri.

The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office and Marble Hill Police Department received a report of a convicted felon with an active federal arrest warrant who was at the apartment on Lutes Street. He was identified as Jevon Burleson of Cape Girardeau, Mo.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, additional information revealed a woman who was also at the same apartment as Burleson, had a felony arrest warrant and a misdemeanor arrest warrant for drug offenses. She was identified as Jasa Elliott.

Authorities then obtained a search warrant for Burleson and Elliott. Due to the nature of the information, the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT) came to assist.

At 3:22 p.m. on Sunday, the Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff’s Office, along with officials from the Bollinger Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Marble Hill Police Dept., arrived at the apartment to serve the search warrant.

Burleson and Elliott were both taken into custody without incident and taken to the Cape Girardeau County Jail in Jackson, Mo.

According to the sheriff’s office, Burleson was found to not only be a convicted felon with a prior conviction for firearms possession, but he also had prior convictions for assault and drug offenses.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland
Southeast Missouri District Fair
Southeast Missouri District Fair announces 2023 entertainment lineup
On Sunday, June 25 around 4 p.m., the Northern Reynolds County Fire District responded to a...
Large fire in Ellington, Mo. destroys 4 buildings, 25 vehicles
A St. Louis man drowned while swimming in the Black River at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park in...
St. Louis man drowns at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett watches from the sideline at an NFL football game on...
Former NFL QB Ryan Mallett dies at age 35, reports say

Latest News

Drone12: Low river level at Tower Rock
Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland
The Mississippi River currently sits at 9.3 feet in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Mississippi River levels continue to drop
Playground equipment: potential heat danger