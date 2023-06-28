‘This was life or death’ 19 gunshots go into St. Louis woman’s home, 3 hit her dog, but all survive

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The home of local musician Ellen Cook is a place of solitude for her. But that peace was disrupted last week after over a dozen bullets went through her home.

“Somebody was shooting directly into my house. Rapidly,” said Cook. “This wasn’t just scary. This was life or death.”

She said a total of 19 bullets hit her house. They flew through windows, into lampshades and even hit her sunglasses.

In fact, she’s still finding bullets around her house.

And two bullets are inside her dog Westley, who was shot three times, but is still energetic as ever.

“I don’t understand how he’s still alive,” said Cook.

In the early morning hours on Friday, she waited to speak with police, then rushed her 10-month-old pup to a 24-hour vet clinic in Manchester.

“They just keep the bullets in there as to not disrupt the other organs and do more invasive surgery,” said Cook.

Despite bullet holes seemingly all over the front of the house, she doesn’t believe she was the actual target of the violence. Cook, also a bartender, said she doesn’t have any beef with anybody that she’s aware of.

“I really don’t have enemies,” said Cook. “Maybe we could get into a fight online, but not with guns!”

Four days later, the talented musician is still reflecting on how this happened.

“I thought maybe I could be a victim in a crowd or other situations or like out on the street or something like that, but I never thought just chilling at home, this would happen,” said Cook.

She’s also now diving into possible solutions to gun violence. She is going through a variety of ideas that she’s open to, while also saying she doesn’t have all the answers, she just wants something done.

We can do better, we can at least try,” said Cook.

While finding peace through music, a major decision looms. Does she stay in her beloved home or find another city to live?

“I now have to choose between feeling unsafe in my home or moving, and I love my neighborhood, and I love St. Louis, but we need help,” said Cook.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.