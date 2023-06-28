Heartland Votes

St. Louis man drowns at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park

A St. Louis man drowned while swimming in the Black River at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park in...
A St. Louis man drowned while swimming in the Black River at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park in Reynolds County on Tuesday.(Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A St. Louis man drowned while swimming in the Black River at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park in Reynolds County on Tuesday, June 27.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Emigdio Cuevas was swimming in the river just before 4:30 p.m. when he began to struggle and was unable to resurface.

Cuevas was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 5:30 p.m.

MSHP said this is Troop G’s fifth drowning in 2023, compared to zero drownings at this time last year.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southeast Missouri District Fair
Southeast Missouri District Fair announces 2023 entertainment lineup
Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
On Sunday, June 25 around 4 p.m., the Northern Reynolds County Fire District responded to a...
Large fire in Ellington, Mo. destroys 4 buildings, 25 vehicles
Ronnie Sharp, 48, was taken into custody on Tuesday, June 27 in Union City, Tenn.
2nd jail escapee caught in Union City, Tenn.

Latest News

With a heat index expected over triple digits over the next couple of days, children run at...
Playgrounds more dangerous with high heat
Around 4 p.m. this afternoon, June 27, firefighters with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department...
Crews extinguish large fire at Cape Girardeau home
Taylor Swift fans becoming a target for scammers
Taylor Swift fans becoming a target for scammers
The prep continues for the 2024 total solar eclipse.
Leaders at SIU gearing up for April 2024 total solar eclipse