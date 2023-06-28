St. Louis man drowns at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park
Jun. 28, 2023
REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A St. Louis man drowned while swimming in the Black River at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park in Reynolds County on Tuesday, June 27.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Emigdio Cuevas was swimming in the river just before 4:30 p.m. when he began to struggle and was unable to resurface.
Cuevas was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 5:30 p.m.
MSHP said this is Troop G’s fifth drowning in 2023, compared to zero drownings at this time last year.
