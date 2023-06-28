Heartland Votes

SIU Saluki Aces finish 2nd in air race

SIU Aviation’s Graci McDaniel (left) and Meadow Boden (right) finished second, both overall and...
SIU Aviation’s Graci McDaniel (left) and Meadow Boden (right) finished second, both overall and in the collegiate division, of the 46th transcontinental Air Race Classic.(Russell Bailey)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University of Carbondale Aviation’s Saluki Aces Meadow Boden and Graci McDaniel competed in the 2023 Air Race Classic on June 20 through June 23.

According to a release from SIU, Boden and McDaniel finished second, both overall and in the collegiate division, in the 46th transcontinental Air Race Classic.

The 2,334 nautical mile journey from Grand Forks, North Dakota, to Homestead, Florida, last four days and honors female aviators. This year, the race featured 41 teams of competitors of all ages and experience levels, including 14 universities, according to the release.

McDaniel earned her bachelor’s degree in aviation management in May. She hoped to at least finish third in the collegiate category as Boden and her teammate, Abby Lee, did in 2022.

“Sitting in the awards banquet, we were in shock that we did as well as we did,” McDaniel said. “I was never expecting to be in the top 10 of all the racers. We ultimately just focused on not getting penalties and doing our best.”

There were many different competitors at this year’s race, from trainees on Boeing 777s, to retired air traffic controllers fixed base operator (FBO) airport owners and collegiate teams. Boden, a 2022 SIU graduate and certified flight instructor in the program, said competing against women of these different backgrounds was one of her greatest experiences.

“Placing second among the 41 teams showed that no matter your background, you really can do anything,” Boden said.

Boden also competed in the 2021 Air Race Classic with co-pilot Rachel Piacentini, finishing sixth overall and second among college teams competing.

Visit the Air Race Classic website to view the full results.

