Heartland Votes

Searchers recover the body of missing fisherman in Table Rock Lake

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Water Patrol says a fisherman drowned in Table Rock Lake.

Troopers identified the victim as Harry Chamberlain, 62, of Shell Knob.

The incident happened on King’s River Arm of Table Rock Lake at the Missouri 86 Bridge. Investigators say Chamberlain was fishing on the lake when they presume he fell over the side of the boat on Monday. Search teams recovered his body on Tuesday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southeast Missouri District Fair
Southeast Missouri District Fair announces 2023 entertainment lineup
Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
On Sunday, June 25 around 4 p.m., the Northern Reynolds County Fire District responded to a...
Large fire in Ellington, Mo. destroys 4 buildings, 25 vehicles
Ronnie Sharp, 48, was taken into custody on Tuesday, June 27 in Union City, Tenn.
2nd jail escapee caught in Union City, Tenn.

Latest News

A St. Louis man drowned while swimming in the Black River at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park in...
St. Louis man drowns at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park
With a heat index expected over triple digits over the next couple of days, children run at...
Playgrounds more dangerous with high heat
Around 4 p.m. this afternoon, June 27, firefighters with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department...
Crews extinguish large fire at Cape Girardeau home
Taylor Swift fans becoming a target for scammers
Taylor Swift fans becoming a target for scammers
The prep continues for the 2024 total solar eclipse.
Leaders at SIU gearing up for April 2024 total solar eclipse