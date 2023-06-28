Paducah’s July 4th celebration to take place along downtown riverfront

PADUCAH, Mo. (KFVS) - Paducah’s July 4th Celebration will feature food, live music and a fireworks display.

This year’s event will take place downtown along the riverfront starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

Food vendors will be set up at two locations: on the river side of the floodwall near Kentucky Avenue and in Schultz Park.

There will also be two entertainment areas, which is a new feature this year.

An acoustic performance area will be located near the boat dock with Candice Gunn at 6 p.m. and Crowfoot at 7:30 p.m.

At the main stage, Wilson Stage, located at the foot of Broadway, Wheelhouse Rousters will take the stage at 6 p.m., followed by Hayley Payne at 7:45 p.m.

Hayley Payne will also perform the National Anthem at approximately 9:05 p.m.

The 20-minute fireworks display will take place at 9:15 p.m. and the show will be choreographed to music.

In case a thunderstorm pops up in the area at the time for the fireworks, the show will be delayed until the weather clears or rescheduled for July 5.

Parking will be available in the Farmers’ Market parking lot, Convention and Expo Center lots, city parking lot at Third Street and Kentucky Ave., a small portion of the City Block lot and street side in downtown along Broadway Street, Jefferson Street and Kentucky Ave., where appropriate.

Boaters should use the Ohio River Boat Launch at 6th and Burnett Streets. Floodwall openings at Broadway St. and Kentucky Av. will close at 10 p.m. on July 3. Schultz Park and the small parking area near the transient boat dock also will close at 10 p.m. on July 3.

