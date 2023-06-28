Heartland Votes

Paducah’s July 4th celebration to take place along downtown riverfront

Paducah’s July 4th Celebration will feature food, live music and a fireworks display.
Paducah’s July 4th Celebration will feature food, live music and a fireworks display.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Mo. (KFVS) - Paducah’s July 4th Celebration will feature food, live music and a fireworks display.

This year’s event will take place downtown along the riverfront starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

Food vendors will be set up at two locations: on the river side of the floodwall near Kentucky Avenue and in Schultz Park.

There will also be two entertainment areas, which is a new feature this year.

An acoustic performance area will be located near the boat dock with Candice Gunn at 6 p.m. and Crowfoot at 7:30 p.m. 

At the main stage, Wilson Stage, located at the foot of Broadway, Wheelhouse Rousters will take the stage at 6 p.m., followed by Hayley Payne at 7:45 p.m.

Hayley Payne will also perform the National Anthem at approximately 9:05 p.m.

The 20-minute fireworks display will take place at 9:15 p.m. and the show will be choreographed to music.

In case a thunderstorm pops up in the area at the time for the fireworks, the show will be delayed until the weather clears or rescheduled for July 5.

Parking will be available in the Farmers’ Market parking lot, Convention and Expo Center lots, city parking lot at Third Street and Kentucky Ave., a small portion of the City Block lot and street side in downtown along Broadway Street, Jefferson Street and Kentucky Ave., where appropriate.

Boaters should use the Ohio River Boat Launch at 6th and Burnett Streets. Floodwall openings at Broadway St. and Kentucky Av. will close at 10 p.m. on July 3. Schultz Park and the small parking area near the transient boat dock also will close at 10 p.m. on July 3.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southeast Missouri District Fair
Southeast Missouri District Fair announces 2023 entertainment lineup
Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
On Sunday, June 25 around 4 p.m., the Northern Reynolds County Fire District responded to a...
Large fire in Ellington, Mo. destroys 4 buildings, 25 vehicles
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett watches from the sideline at an NFL football game on...
Former NFL QB Ryan Mallett dies at age 35, reports say

Latest News

The prep continues for the 2024 total solar eclipse.
Leaders at SIU gearing up for April 2024 total solar eclipse
Former Dairy Queen on the Carbondale Strip expected to open up under a new name.
Former Dairy Queen in Carbondale to open under new name
The Barnes’ next job is a big one. They’ll soon begin work to restore the clock on top of the...
Family-owned business works to restore old Cape Girardeau Co. Courthouse clock
Southeast Missouri District Fair
Southeast Missouri District Fair announces 2023 entertainment lineup