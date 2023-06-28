Leaders at SIU gearing up for April 2024 total solar eclipse

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The prep continues for the 2024 total solar eclipse.

Officials at SIU are preparing for the 4 minutes and 8 seconds of total darkness, and they are expecting nearly 30,000 people on the Carbondale campus.

Co-chair of the southern Illinois eclipse 2017-2024 Bob Baer says this eclipse will be worth stepping outside and looking up.

“We’re not going to see another total solar eclipse in the U.S. until 2045, so it’s not like you can just wait a couple of years and see this. People travel the world to see these,” Baer said. “I flew to Australia--I was on 24 hours worth of flights--but you can just step outside your house and look up if you’re anywhere within that 120 to 140 mile-wide path.”

Baer said they are using the October 14 annular eclipse to test and practice their equipment.

During the 2024 April eclipse, you’ll be able to see all of the planets in the sky and the corona of the sun, Baer added.

Click here for more information about the eclipse at SIU.

