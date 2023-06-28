Heartland Votes

Large fire in Ellington, Mo. destroys 4 buildings, 25 vehicles

By Olivia Tock
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ELLINGTON, Mo. (KFVS) - On Sunday, June 25 around 4 p.m., the Northern Reynolds County Fire District responded to a commercial fire in Ellington, Missouri.

According to release from the fire district, when crews arrived at the scene there were three buildings on fire as well as several vehicles.

Mutual aid, engines, tankers and a tanker task force were requested from several other departments and counties to assist with the fire.

According to the release, a total of 16 departments, 33 fire apparatus and over 65 firefighters responded.

Four buildings and 25 vehicles were destroyed in the fire. Three firefighters were treated on scene for heat exhaustion but were not transported to area hospitals.

Crews worked until after 9 p.m. to extinguish the fire.

