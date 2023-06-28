Heartland Votes

Ja Morant seeks to dismiss assault lawsuit, claims self-defense

FILE - Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant warms up before an NBA basketball game against the...
FILE - Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant warms up before an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Morant has been suspended for the first 25 games of the upcoming season for his second known incident of displaying what appeared to be a firearm on social media, the NBA announced Friday, June 16, 2023.(Brandon Dill | AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is requesting to dismiss a lawsuit accusing him of assault.

Joshua Holloway filed a lawsuit against Morant for assault after a dust-up on the basketball court at Morant’s house in Eads, Tennessee, in July 2022.

Morant is seeking a dismissal, saying he was defending himself after Holloway chucked the ball at his head.

Morant claims he reacted to the ball being thrown at his head with a single punch, with not enough force to knock Holloway down.

No criminal charges have been filed.

You can read the full dismissal request below:

