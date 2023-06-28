Ja Morant seeks to dismiss assault lawsuit, claims self-defense

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is requesting to dismiss a lawsuit accusing him of assault.

Joshua Holloway filed a lawsuit against Morant for assault after a dust-up on the basketball court at Morant’s house in Eads, Tennessee, in July 2022.

Morant is seeking a dismissal, saying he was defending himself after Holloway chucked the ball at his head.

Morant claims he reacted to the ball being thrown at his head with a single punch, with not enough force to knock Holloway down.

No criminal charges have been filed.

You can read the full dismissal request below:

