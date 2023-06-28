Heartland Votes

How to prevent injuries from hot playground equipment

Protecting kids from hot playground equipment.
By Breanna Harris
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some of the hottest surfaces outside often come in contact with the smallest hands.

We’re talking about playground equipment, the metal or plastic kind.

“We do really like our outside time.”

5-year-old Millie and her brother love the park. Running from the monkey bars, to the swings and to the slide.

Their mom Danielle Heath said they spend many summer days at Arena Park, but lately that’s been a challenge.

“It makes it very difficult to get outside with those temperatures, especially the humidity being as high, it just makes it really hard for them to get outside and play,” she explained.

In the dog days of summer, that equipment can get very hot.

Heath said she always checks the equipment first.

“Especially the slides because the slides, especially medal slides, can be pretty hot on their skin,” Heath said.

One slide we checked was more than 133 degrees.

According to the American Burn Association, if the playground equipment reaches 140 degrees, it can take as little as 3 seconds to get a second-degree burn, and 5 seconds for a third-degree burn.

“It doesn’t take much past 90 degrees for that equipment to be much hotter sitting in the sun,” said Theresa Culbertson, paramedic supervisor with South County Ambulance District.

She urged parents to double check the playground equipment.

“Kids have thinner, more delegate skin so they could easily get second-degree burns from playground equipment,” Culbertson said.

With hotter days in the forecast, Heath said she’ll be limiting how much her kids spend at the park until it gets cooler.

“We will probably spend a lot of time inside,” Heath said.

