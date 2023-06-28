Heartland Votes

How to conserve energy in your home and stay cool during the summer months

High temperatures put strain on AC units and power grid.
By Breanna Harris
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On hot summer days like this, your air conditioning units are working even harder than normal to keep up.

“If it’s never shutting off, go in and maybe bump it up one degree--give it a break,” said Dannett Cooper with SEMO Electric Cooperative. “That way, you give it a chance to catch back up.”

With temperatures as high as they are across the Heartland, cooling shelters are opening up for people to get out of the heat.

“Our city facilities are open for people to come in to cool off if they so choose,” said Cape Girardeau Parks and Rec Director Doug Gannon. “We have the Osage Centre, the Arena building, the Shawnee Park Center and Sportsplex lobbies are always available for people to go into and cool off if they’re looking for a place to be that’s got air conditioning.”

Cooper shared some important tips to help you conserve energy during these hot summer days.

”It’s very important inside the home to make sure that you keep as much of the sunlight out as possible,” Cooper said. “Keep those blinds closed, keep the curtains pulled. Also, if you can avoid using the washer and dryer or any other appliances after the sun starts to set--avoid using the oven if at all possible.”

SEMO Electric Cooperative says they will monitor the power grid very closely as the temperatures continue to rise.

