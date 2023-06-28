Hot, dry conditions could threaten Shawnee National Forest

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - With the recent weather we’ve had in the Heartland, it’s important to be cautious around the upcoming holiday.

If you do not have to burn, don’t. That’s the message from the Head of Fire Management for the Shawnee National Forest Scott Christ. He has more than 280,000 acres to manage.

He said the forest itself is in good shape right now, despite the hot, dry conditions.

Christ has seen his share of large, out of control fires. He says if you are going to shoot fireworks or burn in an area where it is allowed right now, please use caution.

“Make sure you have water, tools nearby to extinguish it quickly if the wind does kick up or something like that,” Christ said. “And then also make sure to contact your local fire department or your county. They may have restrictions that they put on separate from what the national forest would put on.”

He wants to remind everyone that fireworks are not allowed on forest property.

In the meantime, he continues monitoring conditions in the Shawnee National Forest to watch for any changes.

