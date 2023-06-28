Former Dairy Queen in Carbondale to open under new name

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The former Dairy Queen in downtown Carbondale has a new name.

The Big Chill will call the iconic 1952 building home. The owner, Mark Waicukauski, said he hopes it will be better than before.

He said it’s important to keep ice cream on the strip in Carbondale.

“This is where I grew up and I’ve been here for all my life,” said Waicukauski. “It was just a real important to keep things going the way they were and do this for the community.”

Waicukauski said they are finishing up the plumbing and carpentry work, and are just waiting on approval from the city to add their own neon sign on top of the building.

The Big Chill is expected to open up Friday, July 7.

