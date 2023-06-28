Heartland Votes

First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

Extreme heat and humidity on the way....plus.....storm chances increasing for the weekend?
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
A surge of warmer and more humid air will be moving into the region from the southwest over the next 24 hours…..bringing extremely hot and humid conditions for Thursday and Friday in particular.  Today will be a transition day…with highs only in the low 90s but dew points creeping upwards toward 70 by evening.  Lows tonight and for the next few nights will be in the muggy 70s!  There is also a low-level threat of a thunderstorm complex or two moving through from NW to SE today, tonight or Thursday.  Some models continue to show this,  but with great variability and inconsistency in timing and location…so nothing to hang a forecasting hat on.  A better chance of rain arrives over the weekend.

Highs of about 100 to 105 with HX numbers as high as 110+ are likely Thursday and Friday.  By the weekend, however,  an approaching upper system will begin to decrease the heat and increase the chance of much-needed rainfall.  Scattered thunderstorms are looking possible for Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning….along with moderating temps.   Early next week (including the 4th) is looking more typical for the season, with warm humid conditions and small thunderstorm chances.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
