First Alert: Extreme heat, humidity arrives Thursday; air quality alert through tonight

(KFVS) - A surge of extreme heat and humidity is on the way.

Today is a transition period.

Afternoon highs will be in the low 90s, but dew points will be creeping upwards toward 70 by this evening, making for a muggy next few nights.

In addition to the increasing humidity today, all of southern Illinois is under an air quality alert through midnight because of smoke drifting south from the wildfires in Canada. Children, seniors and anyone with heart or lung conditions is advised to reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors.

There is also a low-level threat of a thunderstorm complex or two tonight or Thursday. Some models continue to show this, but with great variability and inconsistency in timing and location. A better chance of rain arrives over the weekend.

Dangerously hot conditions, with peak heat index values as high as 110 degrees or more are likely both Thursday and Friday.

Afternoon highs will be in the low 100s.

Warnings and watches have been issued through 8 p.m. Friday.

With this hot and humid air, it is important to limit time outside and stay hydrated.

By the weekend, temperatures should drop back into the low 90s.

Scattered thunderstorms are looking possible for Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.

Early next week, including Independence Day, appears to be more typical for this time of year with warm, humid conditions and small thunderstorm chances.

