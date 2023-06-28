Farmington, Mo. 19-year-old killed in 2-vehicle crash
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Madison County on Tuesday morning, June 27.
The crash happened at 6 a.m. on Missouri 72, just east of Fredericktown.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Arie P. Van Zee, of Farmington, was driving eastbound when his car crossed the center line and hit a westbound pickup truck.
Van Zee died at the scene.
The driver of the truck, 23-year-old Trevor M. Vance, of Fredericktown, was flown to hospital in Festus.
MSHP said neither driver was wearing a seat belt.
Both vehicles were totaled in the crash.
