Farmington, Mo. 19-year-old killed in 2-vehicle crash

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Madison County on Tuesday morning, June 27.

The crash happened at 6 a.m. on Missouri 72, just east of Fredericktown.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Arie P. Van Zee, of Farmington, was driving eastbound when his car crossed the center line and hit a westbound pickup truck.

Van Zee died at the scene.

The driver of the truck, 23-year-old Trevor M. Vance, of Fredericktown, was flown to hospital in Festus.

MSHP said neither driver was wearing a seat belt.

Both vehicles were totaled in the crash.

