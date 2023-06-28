CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Seasonable temperatures and partly cloudy skies tonight. Dangerously hot and humid conditions arrive tomorrow afternoon and will stick around through Friday. Afternoon high temperatures near 104 with heat index values of 110 to 115 degrees. Along with hot and humid air, a few models are showing a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours but most of us will stay dry and hot.

As we head into the weekend, another system approaches bringing a better chance for some rain and scattered thunderstorms Saturday evening into Sunday. Temperatures drop just slightly into for the weekend, looking at high temperatures in the mid 90s with a slight breeze from the southwest.

