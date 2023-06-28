Heartland Votes

Couple wins $2 million Powerball jackpot after losing home in tornado

An Iowa couple in the process of having their home built says they hit a $2 million Powerball...
An Iowa couple in the process of having their home built says they hit a $2 million Powerball prize.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLIVE, Iowa (CNN) - A family who lost their home in a tornado is feeling grateful after winning a $2 million Powerball jackpot.

Tammy Gordy said she realized they’d won big when she used the Iowa Lottery mobile app over the weekend to check some lottery tickets she had in her purse.

She was in complete shock when the results of one of her tickets showed they were suddenly millionaires.

Iowa’s newest Powerball winner says she plans to use part of her winnings to finish the family’s home they are building.

According to the Iowa Lottery, Gordy lived in the Agency area back in April 2001 when the community was heavily damaged by a tornado and their home was destroyed in the storm.

Gordy said their new house project has been on a few holds over the years, but the money will help speed up construction.

The Gordy family said they will now also look for some upgrades for their new home such as a walk-in closet and a jacuzzi.

