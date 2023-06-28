Cooling centers in the Heartland 2023

(KFVS) - With excessive heat warnings throughout the Heartland, some communities will open public cooling centers.

To send us information on a cooling center in your community, please email news@kfvs12.com .

Missouri

Search for more cooling centers in your area with this Missouri Cooling Centers Map.

Bollinger County

Bollinger County Health Department is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cape Girardeau County

Cape Girardeau Public Library is open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Mississippi County

Clara Drinkwater Newnam Library is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mississippi County Health Department is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Perry County

The Perry County Emergency Management Agency says the Perry Park Center lobby will be open as a cooling center during regular posted business hours, with the exception of July 4 when the hours will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Scott County

Chaffee Library is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Scott County Health Department is open Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday-Friday from 8 am.. to 4 p.m.

Stoddard County

Stoddard County Public Health Center is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Advance Community Library is open Monday-Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Bloomfield Public Library is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Dexter Library is open Monday-Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Illinois

Search for more cooling centers in your area with this Keep Cool Illinois map.

Massac County

According to the Metropolis Police Department , the Massac County Courthouse basement area will be opened as a cooling center starting Thursday, June 29 through Friday. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enter from the northwest corner of the building.

Kentucky

You can call 211 for assistance and referrals to cooling centers.

Marshall County

The Marshall County Emergency Management Agency shared information on the Joe Creason Community Center opening as a cooling center starting Wednesday, June 28 through the following Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.