Cooling centers in the Heartland 2023
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(KFVS) - With excessive heat warnings throughout the Heartland, some communities will open public cooling centers.
To send us information on a cooling center in your community, please email news@kfvs12.com.
Missouri
Search for more cooling centers in your area with this Missouri Cooling Centers Map.
Bollinger County
- Bollinger County Health Department is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Cape Girardeau County
- Cape Girardeau Public Library is open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Mississippi County
- Clara Drinkwater Newnam Library is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Mississippi County Health Department is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Perry County
- The Perry County Emergency Management Agency says the Perry Park Center lobby will be open as a cooling center during regular posted business hours, with the exception of July 4 when the hours will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Scott County
- Chaffee Library is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Scott County Health Department is open Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday-Friday from 8 am.. to 4 p.m.
Stoddard County
- Stoddard County Public Health Center is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Advance Community Library is open Monday-Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Bloomfield Public Library is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Dexter Library is open Monday-Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Illinois
Search for more cooling centers in your area with this Keep Cool Illinois map.
Massac County
- According to the Metropolis Police Department, the Massac County Courthouse basement area will be opened as a cooling center starting Thursday, June 29 through Friday. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enter from the northwest corner of the building.
Kentucky
You can call 211 for assistance and referrals to cooling centers.
Marshall County
- The Marshall County Emergency Management Agency shared information on the Joe Creason Community Center opening as a cooling center starting Wednesday, June 28 through the following Wednesday.
