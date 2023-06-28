Heartland Votes

Cooling centers in the Heartland 2023

With excessive heat warnings throughout the Heartland, some communities will open public...
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(KFVS) - With excessive heat warnings throughout the Heartland, some communities will open public cooling centers.

To send us information on a cooling center in your community, please email news@kfvs12.com.

Missouri

Search for more cooling centers in your area with this Missouri Cooling Centers Map.

Bollinger County

  • Bollinger County Health Department is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cape Girardeau County

  • Cape Girardeau Public Library is open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Mississippi County

  • Clara Drinkwater Newnam Library is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Mississippi County Health Department is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Perry County

  • The Perry County Emergency Management Agency says the Perry Park Center lobby will be open as a cooling center during regular posted business hours, with the exception of July 4 when the hours will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Scott County

  • Chaffee Library is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Scott County Health Department is open Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday-Friday from 8 am.. to 4 p.m.

Stoddard County

  • Stoddard County Public Health Center is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Advance Community Library is open Monday-Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Bloomfield Public Library is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Dexter Library is open Monday-Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Illinois

Search for more cooling centers in your area with this Keep Cool Illinois map.

Massac County

  • According to the Metropolis Police Department, the Massac County Courthouse basement area will be opened as a cooling center starting Thursday, June 29 through Friday. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enter from the northwest corner of the building.

Kentucky

You can call 211 for assistance and referrals to cooling centers.

Marshall County

