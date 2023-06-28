City of Pinckneyville hosting public meeting on sewer replacement project

PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Pinckneyville is set to host a public meeting to discuss the IL Route 127 Sanitary Sewer Replacement Project scheduled to begin in July.

The public meeting will take place at the Pinckneyville City Hall at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5.

According to the city, the meeting is to help inform the public about the project, including timelines and locations where the work will take place, and to answer question.

In addition to residents, business owners along Route 127 are also encouraged to attend.

