Carbondale man sentenced to 88 years in prison for first-degree murder

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Carbondale man was sentenced to 88 years in prison in connection with a deadly shooting in 2020.

Devale L. Johnson, 26, was sentenced on Wednesday, June 28.

According to a release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez, Johnson will have to serve 100 percent of the sentence.

On August 17, 2020, Carbondale police responded to Robert A. Stalls Avenue for a complaint of shots fired. Officers found a victim, later identified as Jamonte Allison, Sr. of Carbondale.

Allison, Sr. was taken to an area hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Three men were arrested in connection with the shooting investigation.

According to Cervantez, 32-year-old Victor Purdiman, of Paducah and 25-year-old Micah Williams, of Centralia, pleaded guilty to their involvement in Allison, Sr.’s death.

Devale Johnson was found guilty after a jury trial that lasted two weeks.

