Heartland Votes

Carbondale man sentenced to 88 years in prison for first-degree murder

A Carbondale man was sentenced to 88 years in prison in connection with a deadly shooting in...
A Carbondale man was sentenced to 88 years in prison in connection with a deadly shooting in 2020.(Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Carbondale man was sentenced to 88 years in prison in connection with a deadly shooting in 2020.

Devale L. Johnson, 26, was sentenced on Wednesday, June 28.

According to a release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez, Johnson will have to serve 100 percent of the sentence.

On August 17, 2020, Carbondale police responded to Robert A. Stalls Avenue for a complaint of shots fired. Officers found a victim, later identified as Jamonte Allison, Sr. of Carbondale.

Allison, Sr. was taken to an area hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Three men were arrested in connection with the shooting investigation.

According to Cervantez, 32-year-old Victor Purdiman, of Paducah and 25-year-old Micah Williams, of Centralia, pleaded guilty to their involvement in Allison, Sr.’s death.

Devale Johnson was found guilty after a jury trial that lasted two weeks.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland
Southeast Missouri District Fair
Southeast Missouri District Fair announces 2023 entertainment lineup
On Sunday, June 25 around 4 p.m., the Northern Reynolds County Fire District responded to a...
Large fire in Ellington, Mo. destroys 4 buildings, 25 vehicles
A St. Louis man drowned while swimming in the Black River at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park in...
St. Louis man drowns at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett watches from the sideline at an NFL football game on...
Former NFL QB Ryan Mallett dies at age 35, reports say

Latest News

The Mississippi River currently sits at 9.3 feet in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Mississippi River levels continue to drop
Street Level Organizer Cynthia Dugard said the homeless community needs extra attention during...
Cape Girardeau non-profit works to help homeless community during extreme heat
A southern Illinois orchard celebrated its sesquicentennial with a bell ringing ceremony.
Southern Ill. orchard celebrates 150 years with bell ringing ceremony
After digging up a 1930s-ear slot machine, a family heirloom, Mizzou grad Andrew Labit decided...
Missouri grad pays off college tuition through viral social media channel
With the recent weather we’ve had in the Heartland, it’s important to be cautious around the...
Hot, dry conditions could threaten Shawnee National Forest