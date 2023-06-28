Cape Girardeau non-profit works to help homeless community during extreme heat

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Street Level in Cape Girardeau works to provide resources to the homeless; and they said that need increases dramatically in extremely hot weather like we are seeing this week.

Randy Aldrod knows what it’s like to deal with extreme heat when you don’t have a permanent place to stay.

“As someone who has suffered from dehydration before, it can be devastating to the body,” said Aldrod

“A lot of times we don’t even realize how quickly it can come upon us.”

That’s why Aldrod volunteers at Street Level, packing bags of food and water to hand out ahead of Thursday’s triple-digit temperatures.

Street Level Organizer Cynthia Dugard said the homeless community needs extra attention during dangerous temperatures.

“We normally do food runs on Monday Wednesday and Sunday,” she said. “We are gonna do an extra run tomorrow, Thursday, because of the extreme heat.”

“We are giving extra food in hopes that people will have enough for tomorrow and won’t have to move around so much in the heat,” she continued.

“We are all working together to try to help out,” Aldrod added.

And they say you can help too.

Keep some cold water in your vehicle that you can offer to someone you see spending time outside.

“I think that to some people it means the world.”

“Only about 20 percent of homeless people are obviously homeless, there are a lot more people out there that you don’t see, and more people die from heat than they do from the cold,” said Dugard.

Street Level relies on food and water donations from the community. You can learn more on their Facebook page.

