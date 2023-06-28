Apply for Mo. Dept. of Conservation managed deer hunts starting July 1

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Deer hunters may begin applying online for a shot at more than 100 managed deer hunts throughout the state on July 1.

The managed hunts are from mid-September through mid-January at conservation areas, state and other parks, national wildlife refuges and other public areas.

This includes the managed deer hunt in Cape Girardeau.

The hunts include archery, muzzleloading and modern firearms.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, some managed hunts are held specifically for youth or for people with disabilities.

Hunters are selected by a weighted random drawing.

Draw results will be available August 15 through January 15. Applicants who are drawn will receive area maps and other hunt information by mail.

Get more information on managed deer hunts, preview hunt details and apply starting July 1 at mdc.mo.gov/managedhunt.

