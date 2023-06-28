Heartland Votes

Apply for Mo. Dept. of Conservation managed deer hunts starting July 1

The managed hunts are from mid-September through mid-January at conservation areas, state and...
The managed hunts are from mid-September through mid-January at conservation areas, state and other parks, national wildlife refuges and other public areas.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Deer hunters may begin applying online for a shot at more than 100 managed deer hunts throughout the state on July 1.

The managed hunts are from mid-September through mid-January at conservation areas, state and other parks, national wildlife refuges and other public areas.

This includes the managed deer hunt in Cape Girardeau.

Previous stories
Cape Girardeau deer hunt expansion
4 deer harvested in Cape Girardeau’s managed hunt, as of 11/21
Cape City Council decides on changes to urban deer hunt

The hunts include archery, muzzleloading and modern firearms.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, some managed hunts are held specifically for youth or for people with disabilities.

Hunters are selected by a weighted random drawing.

Draw results will be available August 15 through January 15. Applicants who are drawn will receive area maps and other hunt information by mail.

Get more information on managed deer hunts, preview hunt details and apply starting July 1 at mdc.mo.gov/managedhunt.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland
Southeast Missouri District Fair
Southeast Missouri District Fair announces 2023 entertainment lineup
On Sunday, June 25 around 4 p.m., the Northern Reynolds County Fire District responded to a...
Large fire in Ellington, Mo. destroys 4 buildings, 25 vehicles
A St. Louis man drowned while swimming in the Black River at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park in...
St. Louis man drowns at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett watches from the sideline at an NFL football game on...
Former NFL QB Ryan Mallett dies at age 35, reports say

Latest News

A southern Illinois orchard will celebrate its sesquicentennial with a bell ringing ceremony.
Southern Ill. orchard to celebrate 150 years with bell ringing ceremony
A man was sentenced to 12-and-a-half years in prison for committing arson in the Mark Twain...
Iron Co., Mo. man sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for national forest arsons, assault of forest service employee
With excessive heat warnings throughout the Heartland, some communities will open public...
Cooling centers in the Heartland 2023
According to a Facebook post by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Ronnie Sharp was picked up...
2nd jail escapee caught in Union City, Tenn., transferred back to Henry Co. Jail