Heartland Votes

Two southern Ill. orchards say this year’s peach crop will be very low

Two orchards in southern Illinois say their peach crops this year are in the pits.
Two orchards in southern Illinois say their peach crops this year are in the pits.(Colin Baillie)
By Colin Baillie
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COBDEN, Ill. (KFVS) - Two orchards in southern Illinois say their peach crops this year are in the pits.

Today, we learned why farmers say this year’s peach harvest is going to be fuzzy at best.

“We had a hard freeze back around Christmas,” said farm manager at Flamm Orchards Parker Flamm. “We had minus 4 here on the farm.”

Those negative temperatures impacted nearly all of the peach crops at Flamm Orchards.

“We had a lot more damage than we anticipated,” Flamm said.

He said they have lost nearly 95 percent of their peach crop.

“It’s our largest loss since 2007,” Flamm added. “We will have enough for our retail roadside stand but as far as our wholesale business, it’s pretty much wiped out which is where most of our peach sales are at.”

But Flamm Orchards isn’t the only one dealing with this problem.

“This year’s peach crop isn’t very good,” said owner of Lipe Orchards Sarah Lipe. “We had some below zero weather around Christmas time last year that did a lot of damage. February was mild, March was up and down--so that did a lot of damage.”

Lipe Orchards is also noticing many of their trees with few to no peaches.

“There aren’t very many peaches,” Lipe added. “If people find peaches, they better snatch them up when they can because we won’t have peaches all of the time.”

Flamm Orchards says they hope this doesn’t happen again, but for the time being, they do have some peaches left on their shelves.

“We’ve got peaches in the store right now, but our crop is so hit and miss--there might be a few days where we may not have many,” Flamm said. “But we’re hoping once we get into the month of August that we’ve got enough peaches to stay open everyday and keep the shelves full.”

Flamm Orchards says you can keep up with their Facebook page to see when they will have peaches in stock. To see when Lipe Orchards will have peaches at their market, you can visit their Facebook as well.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Action Day is issued for this afternoon through this evening for severe storms. ...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Today because of severe storms, possible tornado threat
A large police presence could be seen in the parking lot outside of Dogwood Social House in...
Cape Girardeau business responds after weekend shooting; investigation continues
The suspect accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl has been charged following a 16...
Suspect accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl charged; caught after 16 hour manhunt
Two women were injured in a late night hit-and-run crash involving a semi on Interstate 55 in...
2 injured in hit-and-run crash on I-55
A Zalma woman was rushed to a Cape Girardeau hospital after an ATV crash in Bollinger County.
Passenger seriously injured after falling off ATV

Latest News

Dry and hot weather conditions can make it hard to keep you lawn and plants healthy.
Keeping lawns hydrated during drought conditions
A storms rolled through western Kentucky Sunday night, June 25, trees were downed and hundreds...
Severe weather causes road blockage, power outages in western Kentucky
The I-24 bridge on the eastbound side is clear after being shut down in McCracken County,...
Traffic Alert: I-24 bridge reopened after vehicle collision blocked roadway
On Sunday, June 25 at 4:25 a.m. the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office and Lone Oak Fire...
Graves Co. man arrested for arson, theft after crews battle structure fire in Paducah