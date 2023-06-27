Two southern Ill. orchards say this year’s peach crop will be very low

COBDEN, Ill. (KFVS) - Two orchards in southern Illinois say their peach crops this year are in the pits.

Today, we learned why farmers say this year’s peach harvest is going to be fuzzy at best.

“We had a hard freeze back around Christmas,” said farm manager at Flamm Orchards Parker Flamm. “We had minus 4 here on the farm.”

Those negative temperatures impacted nearly all of the peach crops at Flamm Orchards.

“We had a lot more damage than we anticipated,” Flamm said.

He said they have lost nearly 95 percent of their peach crop.

“It’s our largest loss since 2007,” Flamm added. “We will have enough for our retail roadside stand but as far as our wholesale business, it’s pretty much wiped out which is where most of our peach sales are at.”

But Flamm Orchards isn’t the only one dealing with this problem.

“This year’s peach crop isn’t very good,” said owner of Lipe Orchards Sarah Lipe. “We had some below zero weather around Christmas time last year that did a lot of damage. February was mild, March was up and down--so that did a lot of damage.”

Lipe Orchards is also noticing many of their trees with few to no peaches.

“There aren’t very many peaches,” Lipe added. “If people find peaches, they better snatch them up when they can because we won’t have peaches all of the time.”

Flamm Orchards says they hope this doesn’t happen again, but for the time being, they do have some peaches left on their shelves.

“We’ve got peaches in the store right now, but our crop is so hit and miss--there might be a few days where we may not have many,” Flamm said. “But we’re hoping once we get into the month of August that we’ve got enough peaches to stay open everyday and keep the shelves full.”

Flamm Orchards says you can keep up with their Facebook page to see when they will have peaches in stock. To see when Lipe Orchards will have peaches at their market, you can visit their Facebook as well.

