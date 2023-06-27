Heartland Votes

Two dead, one injured in shooting near The Grove

By Kalie Strain
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people are dead, and another is injured after a shooting in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood, just a few blocks away from The Grove, Monday night, according to St. Louis Metropolitan Police.

Police received a call for a shooting at the 4300 block of Gibson just before 8 p.m. Police on the scene said one woman and one man were killed in the shooting. Another woman is in stable condition.

Police at the scene told News 4 that this shooting was the result of a personal dispute between people who knew each other, but were unsure what the dispute was on Monday night.

Police said they recovered two weapons and multiple shell cases at the scene.

Police said they are not actively searching for any suspects and that the area is safe.

The Grove is one of the busiest entertainment districts in St. Louis.

“It’s been relatively quiet in The Grove neighborhood,” said Major Renee Kriesmann with SLMPD. “I mean, they had a good weekend, a nice weekend with some good events down on Manchester. So it’s really been quiet here, so it’s kind of one of those moments where we had a personal dispute with people who knew each other.”

Initially, police had said four people had been shot in this incident.

With this shooting, the City of St. Louis has had 84 homicides this year. At this time last year, the City had recorded 83 homicides.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as we learn more.

