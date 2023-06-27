Trigg Co. man charged with child sexual exploitation offense after undercover investigation

CADIZ, Ky. (KFVS) - A Trigg County man was arrested in Cadiz today after Kentucky State Police conducted an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

According to a release from KSP, the Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect, 33-year-old Sean Hillock, was having conversations with and attempting to coerce a minor into engaging in sexual acts.

KSP issued a search warrant, and the equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Hillock was taken to the Christian County Detention Center and charged with one count of prohibited use of electronic communication device to procure a minor. This charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

The investigation is ongoing.

