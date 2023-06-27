Traffic Alert: I-24 bridge shut down due to vehicle collision

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The I-24 bridge on the eastbound side is completely shut down in McCracken County, Kentucky due to a vehicle collision.

According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, lanes are closed coming from Illinois. The westbound lane is slow moving, with traffic reduced to one lane.

Emergency crews are on the scene.

Authorities ask drivers to avoid the area until the investigation is complete.

