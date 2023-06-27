Steele police remind residents of fireworks ordinance

STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are reminding residents of the fireworks ordinance in the city.

According to the ordinance, fireworks may not be set off at any time other than between the hours of 6 p.m. on July 3 and 11:59 p.m. on July 4 each year.

In the case of an elevated fire risk, it says the mayor may issue an executive order prohibiting fireworks on July 3-4, of recommended by the fire chief.

If you violate the ordinance, you could face a fine of up to $500, no more than 90 days in jail or both.

