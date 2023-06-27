Heartland Votes

Steele police remind residents of fireworks ordinance

Police are reminding residents of the fireworks ordinance in the city.
Police are reminding residents of the fireworks ordinance in the city.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are reminding residents of the fireworks ordinance in the city.

According to the ordinance, fireworks may not be set off at any time other than between the hours of 6 p.m. on July 3 and 11:59 p.m. on July 4 each year.

In the case of an elevated fire risk, it says the mayor may issue an executive order prohibiting fireworks on July 3-4, of recommended by the fire chief.

If you violate the ordinance, you could face a fine of up to $500, no more than 90 days in jail or both.

