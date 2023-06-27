Heartland Votes

Southeast Missouri District Fair announces 2023 entertainment lineup

Southeast Missouri District Fair
Southeast Missouri District Fair(Photo source: Mike Mohundro KFVS)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 2023 Southeast Missouri District Fair will kick off at the Fairgrounds in Cape Girardeau on September 9 and run through September 16 with the theme of “It’s Show Time.”

Musical acts include:

  • Sept 12: Well Hungarians, Steven Bankey and the Flatland Band
  • Sept 13: The Oak Ridge Boys
  • Sept 14: Tracy Byrd

The annual fair parade will be Saturday, September 9, starting at 9:30 a.m., at Capaha Park.

Other events at the fair include barrel racing, Heartland Idol, demo derby and more.

On Sept. 10, attendees can watch the Mouser Steel Supply Barrel Racing Extravaganza.

River Radio’s Heartland Idol will take place on Sept. 11.

Two nights of demo derby by Thunder Valley will open Saturday night and again for the final night of Sept. 16.

The Pro Pulling League Western Series will begin the action on Friday, Sept. 15 with big tractors and loud trucks.

There will also be carnival rides, including the ferris wheel, carousel and an Eclipse maga ride.

Tickets will go on sale on July 20 at the ticket office or at semofair.com.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a death investigation after a body...
Sheriff’s office investigating after body found in rural Pemiscot County
A large police presence could be seen in the parking lot outside of Dogwood Social House in...
Cape Girardeau business responds after weekend shooting; investigation continues
According to Carbondale police, 36-year-old Ivy Marie Reitz was last seen Sunday, June 18...
Carbondale woman missing, believed to be in danger
A 69-year-old Farmington, Missouri man was killed in a head-on crash on Sunday morning, June 25.
Farmington, Mo. man killed in head-on crash
Sheriff Jason Klaus said a tractor fire led to the 20-acre fire in the community of Brewer.
Crews extinguish 20-acre field fire in Perry County

Latest News

Ronnie Sharp, 48, was described as 5-feet, 10-inches tall and 145 pounds with brown hair and...
1 Henry County, Tenn. jail escapee still on the run has ties to western Ky.; TBI says truck believed driven by escapees found in Ky.
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Six total vehicles were involved in two separate crashes around the same time on the Interstate...
6 total vehicles involved in 2 separate crashes on I-24 Ohio River Bridge
McCracken County detectives found meth, drug paraphernalia, moonshine and a moonshine still in...
2 arrested after detectives find drugs, moonshine still in Paducah storage unit