Southeast Missouri District Fair announces 2023 entertainment lineup

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 2023 Southeast Missouri District Fair will kick off at the Fairgrounds in Cape Girardeau on September 9 and run through September 16 with the theme of “It’s Show Time.”

Musical acts include:

Sept 12: Well Hungarians, Steven Bankey and the Flatland Band

Sept 13: The Oak Ridge Boys

Sept 14: Tracy Byrd

The annual fair parade will be Saturday, September 9, starting at 9:30 a.m., at Capaha Park.

Other events at the fair include barrel racing, Heartland Idol, demo derby and more.

On Sept. 10, attendees can watch the Mouser Steel Supply Barrel Racing Extravaganza.

River Radio’s Heartland Idol will take place on Sept. 11.

Two nights of demo derby by Thunder Valley will open Saturday night and again for the final night of Sept. 16.

The Pro Pulling League Western Series will begin the action on Friday, Sept. 15 with big tractors and loud trucks.

There will also be carnival rides, including the ferris wheel, carousel and an Eclipse maga ride.

Tickets will go on sale on July 20 at the ticket office or at semofair.com.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.