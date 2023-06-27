Police identify woman accused of hitting officer with car

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Police have identified a Jonesboro woman accused of hitting an officer as she drove away from an alleged crime scene.

According to the initial incident report released Tuesday, officers arrested 68-year-old Laurie Lynn Marsh on suspicion of aggravated assault upon a certified law enforcement officer; theft of $1,000 or less from a building; fleeing; and DWI-drugs.

Officer Troy Ellison reported he was called to the Gladiola Express Exxon, 3511 Harrisburg Rd., regarding a theft in progress.

When Ellison arrived, an employee said Marsh “walked into the store and began to eat some food products on the shelves.”

Ellison stated he saw Marsh “trying to leave the parking lot,” and told her to stop.

“[Marsh] did not comply and as she was backing, I put my hands on the car hood and then [Marsh] began to drive forward at me in a slow manner at first,” he stated in the report. “As she sped up, I moved to the side to not get run over, and the car mirror hit my arm and spun me to the side.”

Marsh then sped off, according to the report.

Jonesboro Police have a duplex surrounded on June Drive after police told us the woman inside hit and dragged an officer at a gas station and then ran to this home. The officer is said to be okay. Police Chief is on scene. @Region8News pic.twitter.com/YWWkG7bRHc — Chris Carter (@CCarterNEWS) June 26, 2023

Ellison traveled to the address on Marsh’s driver’s license, but she was not there.

As he was leaving, he reportedly spotted Marsh’s 2011 Toyota Avalon in the 700-block of June Drive.

“Officer [Bruce] Wright and I made contact with the person in the driver’s seat,” Ellison said. “He stated that [Marsh] had come over and went inside his apartment.”

The officers tried to make contact with her, but she “would not respond and had locked the doors.”

After other officers arrived at the scene, Ellison was told to leave and “get checked out by urgent care.”

The woman is now in custody according to the police chief. I’m told she ran to this home where she is a caretaker for the gentleman that lives there. She is apparently suffering some sort of mental health crisis. She has been taken into custody. @Region8News pic.twitter.com/3eY56a2X0S — Chris Carter (@CCarterNEWS) June 26, 2023

A spokesperson for the police department said Ellison suffered some scrapes but is okay and won’t need to be treated. No one else was hurt.

According to Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott, who was on the scene, Marsh was a caretaker for the man who lived in the home and was suffering a mental health crisis when she barricaded herself inside his home.

Elliott said officers were able to make entry into the home once a key was provided to them and Marsh was arrested without any issue.

Marsh is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting her first appearance in court.

